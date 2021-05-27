Russia Testing Weapons That Threaten US Military Presence in Space - Joint Chiefs

UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The Russian military has tested anti-satellite weapons that place the United States' space capabilities in danger, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

"Russia has recently tested both a ground-based anti-satellite missile and an on-orbit anti-satellite weapon prototype which threatens our space capabilities," Milley the US House Appropriations Committee.

Milley's testimony comes amid discussions about the Defense Department budget for fiscal year 2022. With the creation of the US Space Force, discussions about the importance of the military's presence in Earth's orbit have become more commonplace.

Earlier in the week, the head of Russian state space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, invited the newly appointed head of NASA Bill Nelson to visit Russia to discuss the two nations' cooperation in the space sphere.

