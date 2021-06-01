Russia to Acquire 2 Soyuz Rockets for Tourist Space Flight By 2024 - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Russian spacecraft manufacturer Energia said on Tuesday it has signed a contract with space company Glavkosmos ” both subsidiaries of Russia's state space agency Roscosmos ” to build two Soyuz spaceships for tourist flights by December 31, 2023.

"The agreement for the manufacturing and delivery of two Soyuz-MS manned spaceships between Glavkosmos (Customer) and RSC Energia (Supplier)" is estimated at 5 billion rubles ($68 million), according to the manufacturer's website.

In May, Glavkosmos director general Dmitry Loskutov said the company was already in talks with potential space tourists and was simultaneously working on putting together a reserve of Soyuz spaceships to make the first tourist flight possible in late 2023.

Roscosmos itself contracted a tourist Soyuz spaceship in April 2019 for 2.6 billion rubles for a flight to the International Space Station as soon as next September.