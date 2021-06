Russia to Acquire 2 Soyuz Rockets for Tourist Space Flight By 2024 - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Russian spacecraft manufacturer Energia said on Tuesday it has signed a contract with space company Glavkosmos both subsidiaries of Russia's state space agency Roscosmos to build two Soyuz spaceships for tourist flights by December 31, 2023.

"The agreement for the manufacturing and delivery of two Soyuz-MS manned spaceships between Glavkosmos (Customer) and RSC Energia (Supplier)" is estimated at 5 billion rubles ($68 million), according to the manufacturer's website.

In May, Glavkosmos director general Dmitry Loskutov said the company was already in talks with potential space tourists and was simultaneously working on putting together a reserve of Soyuz spaceships to make the first tourist flight possible in late 2023.

Roscosmos itself contracted a tourist Soyuz spaceship in April 2019 for 2.6 billion rubles for a flight to the International Space Station as soon as next September.