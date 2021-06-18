Russia to Add Up to 4 Satellites to Glonass Navigation System in 2021 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Russia will launch up to four satellites for its GLONASS navigation system this year, a space industry source has told Sputnik.

"We are preparing to launch from two to four satellites [in 2021]," the source said.

There are currently 27 satellites in the Russian Glonass constellation, 23 of them are operational, one is in maintenance, two are undergoing flight tests, and one is in reserve. In February, the spokesperson of Russian satellite maker ISS-Reshetnev said that nine next-generation Glonass-K satellites would be added to the constellation by 2022.