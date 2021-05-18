UrduPoint.com
Russia To Be Ready To Start Creating Robotic Nuclear Submarines By 2030s - Official

Tue 18th May 2021

Russia to Be Ready to Start Creating Robotic Nuclear Submarines by 2030s - Official

Russia will be ready to start constructing fifth-generation nuclear submarines using robotic technologies by 2030s, Vladimir Pospelov, a member of the Military-Industrial Commission under the Russian government, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Russia will be ready to start constructing fifth-generation nuclear submarines using robotic technologies by 2030s, Vladimir Pospelov, a member of the Military-Industrial Commission under the Russian government, told Sputnik.

"In line with the new program, we should lay the groundwork and approach the start of construction of fifth-generation nuclear submarines by 2030," Pospelov said.

According to the official, the new submarines will be distinguished by increased automation, "or in other words - robotization.

" In addition, the fifth-generation nuclear submarines will be modular, which means their elements can be regularly upgraded throughout the entire service life (about 35 years). In addition, the submarines will have improved stealth.

Pospelov explained that the robotic submarines will have an integrated control system that will monitor all the vessel systems and offer solutions and action plans to commanders.

