Russia to Begin Flight Tests of Soyuz-MS Spacecraft With Soyuz-2.1.a Rocket - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Russian state commission decided to start flight tests of the Soyuz MS spacecraft with the Soyuz-2.1.a launch vehicle and to take it to the launch area on Monday, head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said on Saturday.

"At Baikonur [cosmodrome], the state commission decided to start flight tests of the Soyuz MS spacecraft with the Soyuz-2.1.a launch vehicle and to take the vehicle to the launch area on August 19," Rogozin said on Twitter.

In 2018, Russia launched five rockets Soyuz-FG, four Soyuz-2.1a, three Soyuz-2.1b, two Rokot, two Proton-M, and one Soyuz 2.1v, from domestic space centers. In addition, three Soyuz-ST rockets were launched from the spaceport of Kourou in French Guiana.