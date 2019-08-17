UrduPoint.com
Russia To Begin Flight Tests Of Soyuz-MS Spacecraft With Soyuz-2.1.a Rocket - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 11:55 PM

Russia to Begin Flight Tests of Soyuz-MS Spacecraft With Soyuz-2.1.a Rocket - Roscosmos

Russian state commission decided to start flight tests of the Soyuz MS spacecraft with the Soyuz-2.1.a launch vehicle and to take it to the launch area on Monday, head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Russian state commission decided to start flight tests of the Soyuz MS spacecraft with the Soyuz-2.1.a launch vehicle and to take it to the launch area on Monday, head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said on Saturday.

"At Baikonur [cosmodrome], the state commission decided to start flight tests of the Soyuz MS spacecraft with the Soyuz-2.1.a launch vehicle and to take the vehicle to the launch area on August 19," Rogozin said on Twitter.

In 2018, Russia launched five rockets Soyuz-FG, four Soyuz-2.1a, three Soyuz-2.1b, two Rokot, two Proton-M, and one Soyuz 2.1v, from domestic space centers. In addition, three Soyuz-ST rockets were launched from the spaceport of Kourou in French Guiana.

