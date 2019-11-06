UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Begin GLONASS Satellite Grouping Overhaul In 2020 - Source

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:10 AM

Russia to Begin GLONASS Satellite Grouping Overhaul in 2020 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russia is planning to carry out five launches of navigation satellites in 2020 to start a massive overhaul of its GLONASS orbital grouping, a Russian space industry source told Sputnik.

Over the past five years, Russia has been launching no more than two navigation satellites annually. At the same time, the majority of the GLONASS satellites in orbit operate beyond the warranty period. As a result, the GLONASS network experienced multiple malfunctions in 2019 when only 21 devices remained operational, while a total of 24 global satellites were needed to ensure global signal coverage.

"Next year, the launches of the last two satellites of the GLONASS-M series are planned, as well as the launches of two GLONASS-K and a GLONAS-K2 to start the upgrade of the satellite grouping with new-generation spacecraft," the source said.

All launches will be conducted from the Plesetsk space center in northern Russia on Soyuz-2 carrier rockets, the source added.

The GLONASS navigation grouping currently consists of 27 satellites, including 23 operational, two in maintenance, one spare and one in flight test phase.

Related Topics

Russia Same 2019 2020 From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Advanced Media Skills Programme launched by RAK Go ..

5 hours ago

UAE welcomes Riyadh Agreement between Government o ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Salman commends UAE&#039;s sacrifices ..

6 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Ministe ..

6 hours ago

Zakat Fund revenue hits AED175 million in nine mon ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman review Yeme ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.