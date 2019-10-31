UrduPoint.com
Russia To Begin Testing Hydrogen-Fueled Angara-A5V Rocket In 2026-2027 - Roscosmos Chief

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 08:19 PM

Russia to Begin Testing Hydrogen-Fueled Angara-A5V Rocket in 2026-2027 - Roscosmos Chief

Russia's new Angara-A5V heavy lift launch vehicle with an oxygen-hydrogen booster will start undergoing tests at Vostochny Cosmodrome in 2026-2027, head of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Russia's new Angara-A5V heavy lift launch vehicle with an oxygen-hydrogen booster will start undergoing tests at Vostochny Cosmodrome in 2026-2027, head of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.

"The third stage of the Angara-A5V will be hydrogen, we plan to create it and start its flight tests from the Vostochny Cosmodrome at around 2026-2027," Rogozin said at the Tsiolkovsky Russian academy of Cosmonautics.

In terms of payload, the Angara-A5V's 37.5 tonne limit significantly exceeds the capabilities of another modification of this rocket, the A5M, which is able to carry just 27.7 tonnes.

A year ago, Rogozin said that the first launch of the Angara-A5V was scheduled for 2026.

Last Saturday, Sergey Kuznetsov, the chief designer at the Salyut Special Design Bureau, told Sputnik that the deadline for the first launch had not yet been determined, as the requirements for the appearance of the rocket had not been approved.

Angara is a name for environmentally friendly carrier rockets of various classes. It includes Angara-1.2 light carriers, Angara-A3 medium carriers, Angara-A5 heavy carriers and Angara-A5V carriers with an increased payload.

According to the Khrunichev Center, the Angara-A5V will be able to put a 37.5 tonne payload into low Earth orbit and 8 tonnes into geostationary orbit (circular orbit 35,786 kilometers high) using the KVTK-UZ upper-stage booster.

