Russia To Carry Out 15-17 Space Launches From Baikonur Cosmodrome In 2021 - Source

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 03:20 AM

Russia to Carry Out 15-17 Space Launches From Baikonur Cosmodrome in 2021 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Russia is going to carry out from 15 to 17 space launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome this year, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

In 2020, seven space launches were carried out from Baikonur.

"This year, from 15 to 17 space launches are going to take place in Baikonur," the source said.

More Stories From Technology

