Russia will transfer part of the federal launches to the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Russia will transfer part of the Federal launches to the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

"We, most likely, will load this launch complex, including with our federal launches.

We have an interest. This is a unique point on the equator, convenient for launching payloads," he said at a briefing at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

According to Rogozin, 2-3 launches per year are required to achieve profitability of the Soyuz rocket launches from Kourou.