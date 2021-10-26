UrduPoint.com

Russia To Conduct Federal Space Launches From France's Kourou - Roscosmos Chief

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 07:48 PM

Russia to Conduct Federal Space Launches From France's Kourou - Roscosmos Chief

Russia will transfer part of the federal launches to the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Russia will transfer part of the Federal launches to the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

"We, most likely, will load this launch complex, including with our federal launches.

We have an interest. This is a unique point on the equator, convenient for launching payloads," he said at a briefing at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

According to Rogozin, 2-3 launches per year are required to achieve profitability of the Soyuz rocket launches from Kourou.

Related Topics

Russia Kourou From

Recent Stories

Coalmine worker body fished out by rescue workers

Coalmine worker body fished out by rescue workers

2 minutes ago
 CDA starts shifting tube-wells to automated system ..

CDA starts shifting tube-wells to automated system

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court accepts sugar mills pleas agains ..

Lahore High Court accepts sugar mills pleas against fixing of price, raids

2 minutes ago
 Resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UNSC resoluti ..

Resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UNSC resolutions only way to ensure region' ..

7 minutes ago
 Low-cost affordable houses to be completed in one ..

Low-cost affordable houses to be completed in one year: Shaukat Yousafzai

7 minutes ago
 Business community continue to support neglected s ..

Business community continue to support neglected segment: FCCI Chief

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.