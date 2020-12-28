UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Continue Funding Space Research At Required Level - Deputy Prime Minister

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Russia to Continue Funding Space Research at Required Level - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russian space research will receive some 14-15 billion rubles ($190-200 million) annually as per a presidential decree, Yury Borisov, deputy prime minister for defense and space, said.

In November, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeev, speaking to a parliamentary committee, said that the prospective budget for space research through 2025 was a meager 2.9 billion rubles, well below what the academy had requested.

"Several new topics, from the point of view of the so-called scientific space, will be continued, because on the instructions of the president we have added funds, brought the volume of scientific space to the required level 14-15 billion rubles a year," Borisov said in an interview with state broadcaster Rossiya 24.

Researchers had voiced their concerns over the level of state support for Russian space endeavors, fearing falling behind other nations, with the state space agency Roscosmos already on a budget one-tenth that of NASA's.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Budget November From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram celebrates Aiyla Akram’s birthday

41 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of UAE Cou ..

45 minutes ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology devel ..

46 minutes ago

Football is beacon of hope and harbinger of peace, ..

46 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs UAE&#039;s fir ..

46 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Resources highlights preparednes ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.