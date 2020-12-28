Russia to Continue Funding Space Research at Required Level - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russian space research will receive some 14-15 billion rubles ($190-200 million) annually as per a presidential decree, Yury Borisov, deputy prime minister for defense and space, said.

In November, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeev, speaking to a parliamentary committee, said that the prospective budget for space research through 2025 was a meager 2.9 billion rubles, well below what the academy had requested.

"Several new topics, from the point of view of the so-called scientific space, will be continued, because on the instructions of the president we have added funds, brought the volume of scientific space to the required level 14-15 billion rubles a year," Borisov said in an interview with state broadcaster Rossiya 24.

Researchers had voiced their concerns over the level of state support for Russian space endeavors, fearing falling behind other nations, with the state space agency Roscosmos already on a budget one-tenth that of NASA's.