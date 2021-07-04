UrduPoint.com
Russia To Coordinate Launch Date Of Lab Module Nauka With US - Roscosmos Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) Russia will agree on the launch date of its multipurpose laboratory module Nauka to the International Space Station (ISS) with the United States, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Sunday.

Earlier this day, Rogozin said that the module will be refueled at Baikonur spaceport on July 6 after technical issues found ahead of its launch were fixed.

"We will fly soon and will agree on the date with the Americans. They are also concerned and are preparing for their own event. It is necessary that the two events do not interfere with each other," Rogozin said on Twitter.

The US plans to launch the Starliner spacecraft to the ISS on July 30.

Russia started to construct the module in 1995 as a ground backup of the first ISS module Zarya. Although Nauka was transformed into a full-fledged module in 2004, its launch was repeatedly postponed due to technical problems.

