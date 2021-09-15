Russia to Create New Lunar Super-Heavy Rocket Later Than Planned - Roscosmos

Russia will create a new super-heavy rocket for flights to the Moon later than planned, and money will be redirected to the development of methane engines, Roscosmos state space corporation chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday

Dmitry Baranov, the director general of the Samara Rocket and Space Center Progress, told Sputnik that Russia has halted the development of the super-heavy rocket at the technical design stage.

"The money that we planned to spend on 'superheavy', we are now throwing into the development of methane engines at the Chemical Automatics Design Bureau, because the methane engine will give us the opportunity to reuse engines of a super-heavy rocket .

.. Therefore, we will do it (the super-heavy rocket) better a little later, but we will do so that it will stimulate the development of composite materials in Roscosmos, and systems and alloys, and new engines and production systems," Rogozin told reporters.