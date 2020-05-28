UrduPoint.com
Russia To Create New Near-Earth Orbital Station After 2030 - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

Russia to Create New Near-Earth Orbital Station After 2030 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Russia will create a near-Earth orbital station after 2030, equipped with modules planned for the International Space Station (ISS), Dmitry Rogozin, the director general of Roscosmos space corporation, said on Wednesday.

"Essentially, after 2030 Russia will be the country that creates the new station," Rogozin said during a broadcast on Soloviev LIVE YouTube channel, adding that there already are two modules that can be used , to which others will be added later.

The modules were originally supposed to be sent to the ISS, and in 2019 Rogozin said that they would a part of a Russian lunar orbital station.

