Russia To Create Own Space Station After 2025 - Academy Of Sciences

Daniyal Sohail 45 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:51 PM

Russia to Create Own Space Station After 2025 - Academy of Sciences

Russia will have to terminate its participation in the International Space Station (ISS) project due to worn out technical conditions, but will create its own Orbital Service Station after 2025, Alexander Sergeev, the president of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russia will have to terminate its participation in the International Space Station (ISS) project due to worn out technical conditions, but will create its own Orbital Service Station after 2025, Alexander Sergeev, the president of the Russian academy of Sciences, said on Tuesday.

"A very important project that will now be financed is ROSS � the Russian Orbital Service Station. Do you see what is happening with the ISS? Our cosmonauts spend a significant part of their stay on keeping the ISS properly operating. No matter how sad it may be, we will clearly have to leave [the ISS]. But we need to exit in such a way that we have our own space station, which would allow us to conduct experiments," Sergeev said.

The physicist added that the ROSS project would be implemented soon after 2025.

