Russia To Create Several Space Robots, Only One To Be Sent To Orbit - Designers

Daniyal Sohail 11 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 06:30 AM

Russia to Create Several Space Robots, Only One to Be Sent to Orbit - Designers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Russia will manufacture several space robots designed for operating on the surface of the International Space Station, but only one will be sent to space, Evgeny Dudorov, the CEO of Moscow-based Android Technics Scientific Production Association, has told Sputnik.

"We will be producing two or three copies of Teledroid: the final one, which will go to space, its exact copy, which will stay on Earth, and several intermediate variants, that are necessary to fine-tune the technology. I do not rule out that one of the final copies could be destroyed during multiple tests," Dudorov said.

The Teledroid project is working on creating an anthropomorphic robot without legs to work on the International Space Station's surface. In February 2020, it was reported that the stages of conceptual and engineering design had been concluded. The robot is said to be launched in 2024.

