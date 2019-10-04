Russia To Deploy Over 10 Space Monitoring Centers By 2022 - Defense Ministry
Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 02:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Russia will deploy more than 10 new laser-optical and radio-technical space monitoring stations on its territory by 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry told Sputnik.
"It is planned to deploy over 10 new laser-optical and radio-technical systems in Russia that implement various principles of detecting and identifying space objects," the ministry said.