Russia To Deploy Over 10 Space Monitoring Centers By 2022 - Defense Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 02:10 AM

Russia to Deploy Over 10 Space Monitoring Centers by 2022 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Russia will deploy more than 10 new laser-optical and radio-technical space monitoring stations on its territory by 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry told Sputnik.

"It is planned to deploy over 10 new laser-optical and radio-technical systems in Russia that implement various principles of detecting and identifying space objects," the ministry said.

