Russia To Design Space Station Section For 3D-Printing - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Russia to Design Space Station Section for 3D-Printing - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos plans to design a space station section for additive manufacturing, according to a presentation given by Yuri Urlichich, the company's first deputy director general, on Thursday at the "Additive Technologies. Expanding the Horizons" forum.

According to the presentation, additive printing technology, also known as 3D-printing, will make possible creation of objects of any complexity in zero gravity.

"To design a manufacturing section of a space station," the presentation reads.

The company also plans to create standards for 3D-printing at the orbit as well as augment existing printing technologies.

The presentation also mentions a possible use of lunar soil in printing.

3D printing is a process of creating objects by spreading an extremely fine layer of powder then sintering it with the laser then adding another layer of powder on top of a sintered layer and so on until the object is printed.

In February, the deputy director general of Russia's Advanced Research Foundation told Sputnik that the foundation was cooperating with Roscosmos on developing a 3D printer that would be tested at the International Space Station and used for manufacturing parts of bases on Mars and the Moon.

