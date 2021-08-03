UrduPoint.com

Russia To Dock First Spaceship To ISS Nauka Module In Late September - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Russia plans to detach the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft from the International Space Station (ISS) Rassvet module and dock it to the new Nauka multipurpose laboratory module, the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, said on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary data from the TsNIIMash Mission Control Center ballistic and navigation support service (part of Roscosmos), the ship's undocking from the Rassvet module and docking with Nauka are scheduled for September 28, 2021. Thus, Soyuz MS-18 will free the docking port for the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, which is to launch on October 5," the statement read.

The operation aims to free a docking unit for the Soyuz MS-19 spaceship that will bring Russian director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild to the ISS for the shooting of a Roscosmos-backed feature film in early October, Roscosmos specified.

In late July, the Nauka module successfully docked to the ISS, after 14 years of waiting on the Earth and eight days of orbital flight. This is the first Russian module sent to the station in 11 years.

