Russia To Have Radar System Capable Of Detecting Plastic, Wooden Drones - Developer

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:21 AM

Russia to Have Radar System Capable of Detecting Plastic, Wooden Drones - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) A radar system capable of detecting drones made of plastic and wood is being created in Russia, Scientific and Research Institute for Long-Distance Radio Communications Director General Kirill Makarov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We're working on a certain station for detecting low-flying targets, including drones potentially posing a threat," Makarov said, stressing that the system would detect even plastic and wooden drones.

"We have never specialized in creating radar systems for detecting aerodynamic targets trough any signals, this is what communications surveillance works on. We're dealing with radar surveillance. Any material has an effective reflective area, be it made of wood or plastic. What we are working on will ensure detection of such drones, in particular," Makarov said.

