Russia To Invest $602Mln In Developing Homegrown Software

Daniyal Sohail Published July 11, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The Russian government has allocated 37.1 billion rubles ($602 million) to co-fund the development and implementation of domestic digital products at so-called "industrial centers of competence," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

In early June, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed the relevant agencies to establish industrial centers of competence that could substitute the imported software in key sectors of the economy. These organizations are expected to bring together customers, developers and leading IT firms to create indigenous digital products.

Russia currently has 35 industrial centers of competence, which will be headed by senior officials of leading companies. Their teams will be selected and supervised by the chairs of 16 sector committees, who report to the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media.

"Now we already have 37.1 billion rubles of budget funds to co-finance the creation and implementation of new domestic technologies until 2024", Chernyshenko said in a statement.

Budgetary funds will cover around 80% of the total funding of every project. The deputy prime minister believes this new software should also be tailored for export, and he hopes that over two-thirds of the revenue should come from foreign markets.

Developers will start designing Russian domestic software in the industrial centers of competence in October, with the first practical results expected at Russian enterprises by 2024, Chernyshenko said.

