Russia's state space agency Roscosmos will fire off 18 rockets in 2020 from the Baikonur cosmodrome it leases from Kazakhstan, the space authority's chief said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Russia's state space agency Roscosmos will fire off 18 rockets in 2020 from the Baikonur cosmodrome it leases from Kazakhstan, the space authority's chief said Wednesday.

"The preliminary plan envisages 18 launches from Baikonur this year...

The four cosmodromes [we use] will be busy but Baikonur will be the busiest of them all," Dmitry Rogozin told Russia's Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

Russia has two cosmodromes, Plesetsk and Vostochny, and also uses Baikonur and a spaceport near French Guiana's Kourou in South America. Russia plans to make more than 40 launches from these four cosmodromes in 2020.