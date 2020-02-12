UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Launch 18 Rockets From Kazakhstan's Baikonur Space Port In 2020 - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:23 PM

Russia to Launch 18 Rockets From Kazakhstan's Baikonur Space Port in 2020 - Roscosmos

Russia's state space agency Roscosmos will fire off 18 rockets in 2020 from the Baikonur cosmodrome it leases from Kazakhstan, the space authority's chief said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Russia's state space agency Roscosmos will fire off 18 rockets in 2020 from the Baikonur cosmodrome it leases from Kazakhstan, the space authority's chief said Wednesday.

"The preliminary plan envisages 18 launches from Baikonur this year...

The four cosmodromes [we use] will be busy but Baikonur will be the busiest of them all," Dmitry Rogozin told Russia's Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

Russia has two cosmodromes, Plesetsk and Vostochny, and also uses Baikonur and a spaceport near French Guiana's Kourou in South America. Russia plans to make more than 40 launches from these four cosmodromes in 2020.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Kourou Kazakhstan 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Dubai Police team that suc ..

10 minutes ago

NCEMA Director-General receives UNDRR official

10 minutes ago

Sao Paulo&#039;s office in Dubai a &#039;strategic ..

25 minutes ago

Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25 welcomed: ..

26 minutes ago

PCB statement on Umar Akmal incident

35 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks long-term agreement with MSC ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.