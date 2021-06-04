Russia to Launch 1st Private Ultralight Carrier Rocket From Vostochny Cosmodrome in 2025

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The first launch of a Russian private ultralight-class carrier rocket is going to take place from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in 2025, the head of the National Technological Initiative (NTI) development program's Aeronet working group told Sputnik.

"According to an optimistic assessment, prototypes of the rocket and tug will start to be created starting the second half of 2023 with a possible launch of the first flight model in 2025," Roman Zhits said.

He pointed out that the launches would take place from the Russian cosmodromes.

"This is likely to be the Vostochny Cosmodrome," Zhits added.