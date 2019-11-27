UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Launch 3 Gonets Satellites Into Orbit On December 26 - Source

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:40 AM

Russia to Launch 3 Gonets Satellites Into Orbit on December 26 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Russia will launch three Gonets low-orbit satellites atop the Rokot carrier rocket on December 26, a Russian aerospace industry source told Sputnik.

In early November, Oleg Khimochko, the first deputy general director of Russian satellite operator Gonets, said that the company would launch three satellites by the end of 2019 and another six next year.

"The launch is planned for December 26m at 2:18 a.m.

[10:18 GMT]," the source said.

The satellites will be launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. A BLITS-M retroreflector satellite will be launched atop the Rokot as well.

Russia's next-generation low-orbit Gonets constellation will comprise 28 satellites. Currently, there are 12 in orbit.

The project aims to provide Russia with a domestic telephone-communications satellite service option since the country currently uses foreign operators such as Iridium, Globalstar and Inmarsat.

Related Topics

Russia Company November December 2019 From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre expands n ..

3 hours ago

More than $500 bn a year needed to ensure basic le ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Zambian President

5 hours ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Created Due to Ast ..

5 hours ago

World MotoGP champion Marquez to have shoulder sur ..

5 hours ago

Spanish police make nine fresh arrests in match-fi ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.