Russia to Launch 3 Gonets Satellites Into Orbit on December 26 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Russia will launch three Gonets low-orbit satellites atop the Rokot carrier rocket on December 26, a Russian aerospace industry source told Sputnik.

In early November, Oleg Khimochko, the first deputy general director of Russian satellite operator Gonets, said that the company would launch three satellites by the end of 2019 and another six next year.

"The launch is planned for December 26m at 2:18 a.m.

[10:18 GMT]," the source said.

The satellites will be launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. A BLITS-M retroreflector satellite will be launched atop the Rokot as well.

Russia's next-generation low-orbit Gonets constellation will comprise 28 satellites. Currently, there are 12 in orbit.

The project aims to provide Russia with a domestic telephone-communications satellite service option since the country currently uses foreign operators such as Iridium, Globalstar and Inmarsat.