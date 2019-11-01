UrduPoint.com
Russia To Launch 9 More Gonets Communication Satellites Into Orbit Before 2021 - Operator

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:53 PM

Oleg Khimochko, the first deputy general director of Russian satellite operator Gonets, told Sputnik that the company would be launching three of its communication satellites into orbit by the end of 2019 and another six next year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Oleg Khimochko, the first deputy general director of Russian satellite operator Gonets, told Sputnik that the company would be launching three of its communication satellites into orbit by the end of 2019 and another six next year.

In September, a source from Russia's aerospace industry told Sputnik that three Gonets satellites would be launched into orbit on the Rokot carrier rocket in November. However, another source later said that they would be launched in 2020.

"We currently have nine Gonets satellites, three of which will be launched in late 2019 atop the Rokot carrier rocket, while another six will be launched atop a Soyuz 2.

1b rocket next year," Khimochko said.

Russia's next-generation low-orbit Gonets constellation will comprise 28 satellites. Currently, there are 12 in orbit.

The project aims to provide Russia with a domestic telephone-communications satellite service option since the country currently uses foreign operators such as Iridium, Globalstar and Inmarsat.

