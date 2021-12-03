UrduPoint.com

Russia To Launch Angara Light Rocket In First Half Of 2022 - Roscosmos Chief

Daniyal Sohail 7 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The launch of the Angara-1.2 light rocket is scheduled for the first half of 2022, Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Russia's state space agency Roscosmos, said on Friday.

"We will launch the lightweight version of Angara in the first half of the next year," Rogozin said at the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) forum on space integration.

In October, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that two launches of the Angara-A5 heavy rocket and two launches of a light rocket of this class were planned for 2022.

Angara is a family of Russian environmentally friendly carrier rockets ranging from light to heavy class.

