UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Launch Around 40 Satellites From 18 Countries In March - Source

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 08:30 AM

Russia to Launch Around 40 Satellites From 18 Countries in March - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Russia plans to put into orbit around 40 satellites from over a dozen different countries using the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket in March, a space industry source told Sputnik.

In November, a space industry source told Sputnik that a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Fregat booster was going to blast off with the South Korean CAS500-1 (Compact Advanced Satellite 500) space vehicle from the Baikonur space center on March 20, 2021. Apart from CAS500-1, other payloads were planned to be delivered into orbit as part of the mission, according to the source.

"The list [of satellites to be launched] is not final and is subject to review depending on the satellites' readiness. As of now, around 40 minor space vehicles from 18 countries are expected to be launched together with CAS500-1," another space source told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the source, the Soyuz-2.1a payload will include satellites from Russia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Thailand, Canada, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Argentina, Hungary, Tunisia, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Slovakia.

Related Topics

Thailand Israel Russia Canada UAE Vehicles Vehicle Germany Argentina Spain Italy Brazil United Kingdom Tunisia Japan South Korea Saudi Arabia Slovakia North Korea Netherlands Hungary March November From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

COVID-19 proved Spain and UAE are great friends: S ..

8 hours ago

Semi-final round of Arabian Gulf Cup named after & ..

8 hours ago

DP World rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive

8 hours ago

Dubai on track to vaccinate 100% of adult populati ..

8 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends Police College&#039;s gradu ..

8 hours ago

UAE, Spain ink security cooperation agreement

9 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.