UrduPoint.com

Russia To Launch First Domestic Station To The Moon In Almost 50 Years In August - Rosatom

Daniyal Sohail Published May 30, 2023 | 10:54 PM

The launch of the Luna-25 automatic station will take place in August as additional measures are needed for the stable operation of ground controls during landing, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The launch of the Luna-25 automatic station will take place in August as additional measures are needed for the stable operation of ground controls during landing, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Tuesday.

Last year, it was reported that the launch of Luna-25 is possible to take place in July-August 2023. The station will be the first domestic spacecraft sent to the moon in almost 50 years.

"It was deemed expedient to launch the Luna-25 spacecraft in August 2023," Rosatom said.

