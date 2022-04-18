UrduPoint.com

Russia To Launch First High-Orbit GLONASS Satellite In 2028 - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail Published April 18, 2022 | 06:22 PM

Russia plans to launch the first of the six high-orbit GLONASS satellites into orbit in 2028, the head of the GLONASS Application Division in the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Ivan Revnivykh, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Russia plans to launch the first of the six high-orbit GLONASS satellites into orbit in 2028, the head of the GLONASS Application Division in the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Ivan Revnivykh, said on Monday.

"The creation of the GLONASS high-orbit space complex consisting of six spacecraft in inclined geosynchronous orbits is undoubtedly a new step in the development of the GLONASS system. The first spacecraft of the complex is expected to be launched into orbit in 2028," Revnivykh said in an interview with the GLONASS Herald magazine.

Six Glonass VKK satellites were planned to be launched from 2023 to 2025, before the launch dates were pushed forward to 2026-2027.

