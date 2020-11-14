Russia to Launch First Satellite to Monitor Arctic Climate in February 2021 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Russia's Arktika-M, the first satellite to monitor the Arctic climate and environment, is going to be launched in February 2021, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

In October, a spokesperson for the Russian space corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik that the launch of Arktika-M had been delayed until 2021 over the need for additional checks.

"The launch of the carrier rocket Soyuz-2.1b with the Frigate booster and the first satellite Arktika-M from the Baikonur Cosmodrome is scheduled for February 28," the source said.