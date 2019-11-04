UrduPoint.com
Russia To Launch Glass Sphere Into Space Before New Year To Obtain Accurate Earth Data

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 06:40 AM

Russia to Launch Glass Sphere Into Space Before New Year to Obtain Accurate Earth Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Russia plans to launch into orbit a spherical glass satellite for measuring Earth's gravity field by the end of December, documents obtained by Sputnik show.

The BLITS-M retroreflector satellite will be launched together with three Gonets-M communications satellites using the Rokot carrier rocket, scheduled to take off from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome on December 25.

The BLITS-M satellite is an improved version of the Russian BLITS (Ball Lens In The Space) satellite. It is a glass sphere designed to obtain satellite laser ranging (SLR) data related to geophysics, geodynamics and relativity.

It will also be used to increase the accuracy of the Russian GLONASS navigation system, calibrate various radio systems in orbit and help determine Earth's rotation parameters and the precise characteristics of our planet's gravitational field.

Russia launched the first BLITS (Ball Lens In The Space) retroreflector nanosatellite into orbit in 2009. The satellite, which consisted of two outer hemispheres made of glass and an inner glass ball lens, collided with one of the fragments of the Chinese Fengyun-1C meteorological satellite in January, 2013.

