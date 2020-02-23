UrduPoint.com
Russia To Launch Glonass Navigation Satellite In Mid-March - Space Source

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 05:20 AM

Russia to Launch Glonass Navigation Satellite in Mid-March - Space Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) The launch of yet another Russian navigation satellite Glonass-M is planned for March 16, from the Plesetsk space center, a source in the space industry told Sputnik.

"The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket ...

with the Glonass-M satellite is set for March 16," the source said on Sunday.

In December, a space industry source told Sputnik that a Glonass-M satellite was going to replace a similar navigation satellite that malfunctioned in November 2019.

There are currently 28 satellites in the Russian Glonass constellation, 23 of them are operational while three others are in maintenance.

