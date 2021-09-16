Russia and Japan signed a contract on launching Japan's radar satellite StriX-1 using the Russian Soyuz-2 launch vehicle from Vostochny cosmodrome in 2022, German company Exolaunch said on Thursday

"(Japanese satellite company) Synspective...

announced a new Launch Agreement with a small satellite launch services provider, Exolaunch, to launch Synspective's third demonstration SAR satellite 'StriX-1' on a Soyuz-2 launch vehicle in mid-2022," the statement read.

Strix-1 is the third satellite of a 30 SAR satellite constellation that Synspective is set to deploy by the late 2020s. The first StriX-alpha satellite was launched in 2020, using Electron launch vehicle, from New Zealand's spaceport.