- Home
- Technology
- News
- Russia to Launch Japan's Radar Satellite From Vostochny Cosmodrome in 2022 -German Company
Russia To Launch Japan's Radar Satellite From Vostochny Cosmodrome In 2022 -German Company
Daniyal Sohail 11 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 01:35 PM
Russia and Japan signed a contract on launching Japan's radar satellite StriX-1 using the Russian Soyuz-2 launch vehicle from Vostochny cosmodrome in 2022, German company Exolaunch said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Russia and Japan signed a contract on launching Japan's radar satellite StriX-1 using the Russian Soyuz-2 launch vehicle from Vostochny cosmodrome in 2022, German company Exolaunch said on Thursday.
"(Japanese satellite company) Synspective...
announced a new Launch Agreement with a small satellite launch services provider, Exolaunch, to launch Synspective's third demonstration SAR satellite 'StriX-1' on a Soyuz-2 launch vehicle in mid-2022," the statement read.
Strix-1 is the third satellite of a 30 SAR satellite constellation that Synspective is set to deploy by the late 2020s. The first StriX-alpha satellite was launched in 2020, using Electron launch vehicle, from New Zealand's spaceport.