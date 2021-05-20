Russia to Launch New Satellite for Precision Weapons Guidance in Late 2021 - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russia could launch the first next-generation navigation satellite GLONASS-K2 in late 2021, the satellite's manufacturer said on Thursday.

"There are plans to complete production of one of two satellites GLONASS-K2 in late September.

The spacecraft could be launched to the orbit in November-December 2021 following the end of preparatory works at the Plesetsk cosmodrome," Reshetnev Company's corporate journal Sibirskiy Sputnik read.

It added that the second satellite will be manufactured in February and launched no earlier than April, mentioning that Russia plans to renew the whole GLONASS satellite constellation.

Russia's GLONASS is a space satellite navigation system, along with China's BeiDou, US GPS, and Europe's Galileo systems. GLONASS is used both for civilian and military purposes, including precision weapons guidance and operative control over troops.