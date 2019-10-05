UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 06:10 AM

Russia to Launch Next Elektro-L Meteorological Satellite on December 24 - Materials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) The Russian Elektro-L No.3 meteorological satellite is planned to be launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome on December 24, materials of insurance company Ingosstrakh, shared with Sputnik, showed.

Media reported in June that the launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket with Blok DM-03 upper stage, loaded with Elektro-L No.3 satellite was planned for December.

The Elektro-L No.1 satellite was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in 2011.

In 2016, it broke down and was removed from the constellation. The Elektro-L No.2 satellite was orbited in 2015. The launches of the Elektro-L No.4 and No.5 are slated for 2021 and 2022 respectively.

The Elektro satellites are used to swiftly provide the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Rosgidromet), the Russian Defense Ministry and other agencies with weather forecast on a regional and global scale, analysis of flight conditions, climate and emergency monitoring.

