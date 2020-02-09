UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Launch Progress Cargo Spacecraft To International Space Station In April- Source

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 05:10 AM

Russia to Launch Progress Cargo Spacecraft to International Space Station in April- Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Russia plans to launch a Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) at the end of April, a space source told Sputnik.

"The launch of the Progress MS-14 using the Soyuz-2.

1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome is planned for April 25 [2020]," the source said.

Progress spacecraft are used to bring fuel, oxygen, water and other cargo to the ISS. Since 1978, Progress cargo spacecraft of various modifications have been launched to the space station over 160 times.

Related Topics

Water Russia Progress April From

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

5 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

7 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

8 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.