Russia to Launch Progress Cargo Spacecraft to International Space Station in April- Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Russia plans to launch a Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) at the end of April, a space source told Sputnik.

"The launch of the Progress MS-14 using the Soyuz-2.

1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome is planned for April 25 [2020]," the source said.

Progress spacecraft are used to bring fuel, oxygen, water and other cargo to the ISS. Since 1978, Progress cargo spacecraft of various modifications have been launched to the space station over 160 times.