Russia to Launch Rokot Rocket With Ukrainian-Made Components for Last Time in Nov - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The last launch of the Russian Rokot carrier rocket with a Ukrainian-made control system is planned to be carried out from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in November, a source in the aerospace industry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The last launch of the Rokot rocket loaded with three Gonets-M communication satellites is scheduled for November," the source said.

The launch date depends on when a required device, which is part of the control system, is installed, they added.

Roscosmos refused to comment on the matter.

Last November, the Russian space agency said that the launch of Gonets-M satellites had been postponed over the absence of deliveries of Briz-KM upper stage components by Ukrainian contractors.

The missing equipment is produced by the Khartron engineering bureau.

Ukraine stopped delivering the equipment to Russia amid the eruption of the Donbas conflict in 2014.

Russia is currently working on a Rokot-2 rocket with a domestic-made control system to substitute Rokot.