Russia to Launch Three Glonass Satellites in 2023 - Glavkosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Russia plans to add two Glonass-K satellites and one Glonass-K2 to the constellation this year, Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, informs.

The exact dates of the launches have not been announced yet.

According to Glavkosmos, Russia also plans to launch one lightweight Angara-1.2 rocket and one heavy-lift Angara-A5 rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in 2023.

There are currently 25 satellites in the Russian Glonass constellation, 24 of them are operational, one is in commissioning phase.

A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Glonass-K satellite was successfully launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in October.