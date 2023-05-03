Russia to Make 3 New Spacesuits Designed for Spacewalks in 2024-2025 - Roscosmos

Russia will make three new spacesuits in 2024-2025 designed for spacewalks by Russian cosmonauts from the International Space Station (ISS), state space corporation Roscosmos said on Wednesday

"One spacesuit is planned to be made in 2024, with two more in 2025.

They will be made with the use of domestically produced materials," the corporation said in a statement.

The new suits are being produced by Russia's research and development production enterprise Zvezda on order of RSC Energia, according to Roscosmos.

At the moment, astronauts and cosmonauts perform spacewalks as part of Russia's space program using the Russian Orlan-MKS spacesuits. Necessary components for further use of two Orlan-MKS spacesuits are now being delivered to the ISS.