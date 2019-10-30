UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Modernize Krona Space Object Recognition Station - Developer

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:50 AM

Russia to Modernize Krona Space Object Recognition Station - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russia's Krona radio-optical space object recognition station, used for identifying objects in space using telescopes and a radar, is going through modernization, Scientific and Research Institute for Long-Distance Radio Communications Director General Kirill Makarov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Not only Krona is controlling the space, but all the radar systems with high factory readiness, both those developed by us and by the Radio Engineering Institute named after [radio physicist and engineer Alexander] Mints.

Meanwhile, Krona [is in charge of] more detailed monitoring of the space. It is on combat duty, and it is going through modernization. It is constantly controlling the space, and the catalog of space objects is updated through its assistance," Makarov said.

Krona is part of the Russian Space Forces' Center for Outer Space Monitoring. It ensures autonomous detection and determination of trajectory parameters of low-orbit space objects and recording of their characteristics, and recognition of new artificial Earth satellites.

Related Topics

Russia Makarov All Satellites

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 October 2019

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE set to run for second term in IMO Council

9 hours ago

Gargash meets Slovenian Minister of Foreign Affair ..

9 hours ago

King of Jordan meets Abdullah bin Zayed in Riyadh

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leading UAE&#039;s delegation t ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.