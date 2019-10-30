Russia to Modernize Krona Space Object Recognition Station - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russia's Krona radio-optical space object recognition station, used for identifying objects in space using telescopes and a radar, is going through modernization, Scientific and Research Institute for Long-Distance Radio Communications Director General Kirill Makarov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Not only Krona is controlling the space, but all the radar systems with high factory readiness, both those developed by us and by the Radio Engineering Institute named after [radio physicist and engineer Alexander] Mints.

Meanwhile, Krona [is in charge of] more detailed monitoring of the space. It is on combat duty, and it is going through modernization. It is constantly controlling the space, and the catalog of space objects is updated through its assistance," Makarov said.

Krona is part of the Russian Space Forces' Center for Outer Space Monitoring. It ensures autonomous detection and determination of trajectory parameters of low-orbit space objects and recording of their characteristics, and recognition of new artificial Earth satellites.