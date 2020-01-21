Russia to Modernize Satellite Data Receiving Station in Angola - Roscosmos

The Russian state space corporation Roscosmos is planning to use the station in Angola for receiving data from Russian satellites, deputy chief of Roscosmos Sergei Dubik said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The Russian state space corporation Roscosmos is planning to use the station in Angola for receiving data from Russian satellites, deputy chief of Roscosmos Sergei Dubik said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the lower house ratified an agreement between Russia and Angola on space research and peaceful use of outer space, which was signed in early April 2019 during Angolan President Joao Lourenco's official visit to Moscow.

"We also have a project on using a tracking station, which is located ... near the capital of Angola. We want to use it for receiving data on Earth remote sensing after minor modifications.

And second of all, we plan to use it for receiving telemetric information from devices that will pass through the southern hemisphere, where we do not have means of control," Dubik said while addressing the lower house of the Russian parliament.

In addition, under the Russian-Angolan space cooperation agreement, the African country is set to host a land station for Russia's GLONASS satellite navigation system. According to the deputy chief, the station construction will be funded in accordance with the Federal space program and cost 12 million rubles (about $200,000).