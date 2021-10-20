CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The first Russian trade pavilion for selling agricultural products is scheduled to open in the Moroccan capital of Rabat by the end of the year, Russia's trade representative in Morocco, Artem Tsinamdzgvrishvili, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The implementation of a project to establish grocery stores of Russian goods in Morocco is at an advanced stage. By the end of the year, it is planned to open the first retail space in the city of Rabat. The goods presented there will include domestic groats, canned food, pastry and a number of other products," Tsinamdzgvrishvili said.

The range of Russian products supplied to Morocco has been expanding, the trade envoy noted.

According to him, this applies not only to traditional exports such as petrochemicals, grain and fertilizers, but also to value-added products, such as lumber, cars, veterinary vaccines, IT technologies, and food.

Tsinamdzgvrishvili said exports from Russia to Morocco grew by 20% in the first half of 2021. This is the best indicator among all African countries.

"As a result, after last year's fall, bilateral trade increased by 13% and reached almost $670 million," he said.

Tsinamdzgvrishvili believes that the positive trend will continue in the near future.