Russia To Protect Military Satellites From External Influence - Defense Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 04:17 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Russia is planning to create a security system for its military satellites to protect them from external influence, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said on Monday in an interview with the Radio Electronic Technology journal.

"The state armament plan [for the period] until 2027 includes plans for further improving and renewing military satellites of the space forces, and creating a system for their protection from various factors," Krivoruchko said.

In August, the ministry said that its Kosmos-2535 and Kosmos-2536 satellites, which were launched a month prior to monitor the effects of various natural and artificial factors on Russian satellites, had successfully inspected and assessed one another, carried out orbital maintenance operations, and transmitted the information about the inspection to Earth.

One of the recent cases of supposed external effects on satellites happened in April 2015 when the Russian-built EgyptSat-2 satellite unexpectedly went out of order. It broke down shortly after control over the satellite was transferred from Russian specialists to their Egyptian colleagues.

More Stories From Technology

