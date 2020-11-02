UrduPoint.com
Russia To Release Two New Rocket Engines For Export In 2022 - Glavkosmos

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 05:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russia will release the new RD-182 and RD-120 MS engines for promising Russian and foreign space rockets within two years, according to the web portal of Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of Russian space agency Roscosmos.

The development of the two rocket engines started in 2019 and the planned release is set for 2022, according to information on the Glavkosmos web portal for Russian rocket and space products.

Head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said in May 2019 that a number of countries had expressed interest in purchasing Russian RD-120 rocket engines.

Russian rocket engine manufacturer Energomash, which is part of Roscosmos, said in July that Russia's rocket engines had been used in 18 out of 45 space launches conducted across the world this year.

