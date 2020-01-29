UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Send Its Software, Equipment To South Africa - Digital Development Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 24 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:23 PM

Russia to Send Its Software, Equipment to South Africa - Digital Development Ministry

Russia will supply South Africa with its software and equipment under the respective agreement between Russia's Geoscan company, which produces unmanned aerial vehicles, and South Africa's NTIYISO, a consulting firm, Russia's Digital Development Ministry said on Wednesday in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Russia will supply South Africa with its software and equipment under the respective agreement between Russia's Geoscan company, which produces unmanned aerial vehicles, and South Africa's NTIYISO, a consulting firm, Russia's Digital Development Ministry said on Wednesday in a press release.

"The agreement on [Russian] software and equipment supply was signed during the recent visit of the South African delegation to Moscow. The visit [by the South African delegation] followed another one by representatives of the Digital Development Ministry to Johannesburg last December," the ministry said.

According to the press release, South African companies were interested in Russia's developments in the information and communication technology field, and during the visit, they had the opportunity to take a look at the best inventions.

In addition, South Africa was most interested in developments in the fields of unmanned aerial vehicles and software � including DWDM systems that simultaneously transmit dozens of independent information channels at different wavelengths via a single optical fiber � intellectual land-use systems, and inventions related to information security and information protection systems for companies, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia Company Visit Vehicles Johannesburg South Africa December Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams Belgian Top Court's ..

23 seconds ago

Jam Kamal, Shujaat discuss country's prevailing po ..

27 seconds ago

Tottenham sign PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwij ..

2 minutes ago

Pan African thinks tank urges Kenya to diversify e ..

2 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s admission to NHS Trust Hospital t ..

21 minutes ago

Syria Demands Int'l Community to Condemn US Mideas ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.