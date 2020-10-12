Russia to Spend Over $54 Million on Design of Nuclear Tug For Flights to Remote Planets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Russia plans to spend more than 4 billion rubles (over $54 million) on developing a space tug fitted with a nuclear reactor that will be used for missions to remote planets of the Solar System, according to information released on the government procurement website.

The preliminary design project of the Nuklon space complex that will include the nuclear-powered space tug will cost around 4.2 billion rubles, according to state procurement data.

Head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said in July that Russia was actively developing a nuclear space engine in order to be able to send missions to remote planets of the Solar System and beyond.

According to Roscosmos, the first test flight of the Nuklon nuclear-powered space tug is expected to be carried out in 2030.