UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Spend Over $54 Million On Design Of Nuclear Tug For Flights To Remote Planets

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:20 AM

Russia to Spend Over $54 Million on Design of Nuclear Tug For Flights to Remote Planets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Russia plans to spend more than 4 billion rubles (over $54 million) on developing a space tug fitted with a nuclear reactor that will be used for missions to remote planets of the Solar System, according to information released on the government procurement website.

The preliminary design project of the Nuklon space complex that will include the nuclear-powered space tug will cost around 4.2 billion rubles, according to state procurement data.

Head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said in July that Russia was actively developing a nuclear space engine in order to be able to send missions to remote planets of the Solar System and beyond.

According to Roscosmos, the first test flight of the Nuklon nuclear-powered space tug is expected to be carried out in 2030.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear July Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Fund transfers between UAE&#039;s banks amounted t ..

5 hours ago

AED650.4 bn worth of 13.99 million cheques handled ..

5 hours ago

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visits Sheikh Zayed G ..

5 hours ago

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visits Sheikh Zayed G ..

6 hours ago

UAE leads Arab region in COVID Economic Recovery I ..

6 hours ago

ITC allows resumption of e-scooters rental service ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.