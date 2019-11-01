UrduPoint.com
Russia To Start Deploying New Satellite Communication System In 2024 - Operator

Daniyal Sohail 55 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 12:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Russia will start deploying its next-generation Gonets satellite constellation, comprising 28 satellites, in 2024, Oleg Khimochko, the first deputy general director of the Gonets company (Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos' operator for communication systems), said in an interview with Sputnik.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin has said that the new satellite system will provide internet of things services.

"It is planned for 2024," Khimochko said, when asked when test flights of the system will start.

The constellation will comprise 28 satellites, arranged in four groups, each of which will include seven satellites. The satellites will be placed into orbit at a height of 1,500 kilometers (932 miles).

