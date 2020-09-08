UrduPoint.com
Russia To Start Developing Next Generation Helicopter Engine In 2021 - Manufacturer

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 11:20 AM

Russia to Start Developing Next Generation Helicopter Engine in 2021 - Manufacturer

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The development of a prospective next generation helicopter engine  that can be used on new Russian high-speed aircraft is planned to begin next year, Aleksandr Vatagin, the executive director of St. Petersburg's JSC UEC-Klimov (part of the state United Engine Corporation), said on Tuesday.

"Of course, we are engaged in this project, it is even eligible for the Federal budget of the [Russian] Ministry of Industry and Trade. There is money in the budget for 2021-2022, and we expect that we will receive this money unambiguously and we will create a prospective helicopter engine," Vatagin told reporters, answering a relevant question.

Last year, Yuriy Shmotin, the general designer of the UEC, told Sputnik that the corporation was working on a new generation aircraft engine PDV-4000 that could be installed on both airplanes and helicopters. The new engine is expected to have 4,000-5,000 horsepower.

In 2017, Russian helicopter manufacturers tested the first high-speed helicopter (PSV) flying laboratory based on the Mi-24 model. The experimental rotorcraft developed a speed of up to 400 kilometers per hour (310 miles per hour).

