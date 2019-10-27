UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Start Flight Tests Of Hydrogen-Fueled Space Booster In 2027 - Developer

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 05:10 AM

Russia to Start Flight Tests of Hydrogen-Fueled Space Booster in 2027 - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Flight tests of the KVTK oxygen-hydrogen booster for heavy-class Angara-family launch vehicles may begin in 2027 if the necessary funding is allocated, Sergey Kuznetsov, the chief designer at the Salyut Special Design Bureau, told Sputnik.

The Salyut Special Design Bureau, a part of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, carries out design and engineering work on the development of the Angara-family carrier rockets, as well as the development of the KVTK booster, which is expected to expand significantly the payload capacity of the heavy-class Angara rockets.

"At this point, with the allocation of the necessary funding, the Khrunichev Center plans to begin flight tests of the KVTK booster in 2027," Kuznetsov said.

KVTK is planned to be used on Angara-A5M and Angara-A5V heavy-class launch vehicles.

According to Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos, the development of KVTK would cost 9.1 billion rubles (over $142 million) through 2026.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles May (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

4 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

5 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

5 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

5 hours ago

Govt, opposition reach an agreement over venue of ..

5 hours ago

Kashmir's occupation by India tragic chapter of hi ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.