Russia to stop blocking the Telegram messenger service

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A Russian regulator said on Thursday it was ending attempts to block the encrypted messenger service Telegram after its co-founder Pavel Durov reported on steps to combat extremism.

The communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said in a statement that it is "lifting its demand for restrictions on access to Telegram messenger".

Telegram, a free application that lets people exchange messages and make calls, has attracted more than 400 million users since its launch by Durov and his brother Nikolai in 2013.

The watchdog said it made the decision because "we positively assess the readiness expressed by Telegram's founder to combat terrorism and extremism." It said it had agreed the move with the Prosecutor-General's Office.

A source told Interfax news agency that Durov did not agree to hand over encryption keys but the messenger "cooperates on concrete cases in the fight with terrorism".

Durov, an enigmatic figure who also co-created a popular social media site, VKontakte, wrote on Telegram on June 4 that the service had "perfected methods of discovering and removing extremist propaganda".

"While fully preserving secrecy of correspondence.

.. Telegram has developed mechanisms that allow the prevention of terrorist attacks around the world," he said.

He added that unblocking the messenger would allow "30 million users in Russia to use the service more comfortably".

The Russian regulator ordered Telegram to be blocked in 2018 after the founder refused to give the FSB security service the key to its encryption to access private conversations.

The lifting of restrictions may go little-noticed by users as the blocking of the popular service has been extremely patchy in Russia.

Indeed, many official bodies -- including the anti-coronavirus task force -- have channels they regularly update.

Three MPs submitted a bill earlier this week to get Telegram unblocked on the grounds that it provides information services for official agencies.

The RBK business daily reported that presidential administration officials had been involved in discussions on unblocking Telegram.

Durov announced in 2014 that he had left Russia and did not plan to return.

Telegram has been partially or totally blocked by a number of countries including Iran and China.