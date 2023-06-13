Russia to Strengthen Space Weapons - Putin

Russia will continue to strengthen its space-based weapons, and they need to be protected with multi-purpose drones, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russia will continue to strengthen its space-based weapons, and they need to be protected with multi-purpose drones, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We will build up our grouping. By the way, in terms of space groupings, Russia ranks fifth in the world. So in general we have a good group ... (We need to protect them) with multi-purpose drones," Putin said during a meeting with military correspondents.