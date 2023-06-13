UrduPoint.com

Russia To Strengthen Space Weapons - Putin

Daniyal Sohail Published June 13, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Russia to Strengthen Space Weapons - Putin

Russia will continue to strengthen its space-based weapons, and they need to be protected with multi-purpose drones, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russia will continue to strengthen its space-based weapons, and they need to be protected with multi-purpose drones, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We will build up our grouping. By the way, in terms of space groupings, Russia ranks fifth in the world. So in general we have a good group ... (We need to protect them) with multi-purpose drones," Putin said during a meeting with military correspondents.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Putin Says Ukraine Attacked Russian Ship Guarding ..

Putin Says Ukraine Attacked Russian Ship Guarding Turkstream, With US Coordinati ..

6 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates new block of Institute of Ene ..

Minister inaugurates new block of Institute of Energy & Environmental Engineerin ..

6 minutes ago
 All Pakistan Anjuman e Tajran delegation meets Ish ..

All Pakistan Anjuman e Tajran delegation meets Ishaq Dar

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) recommends tax holidays to al ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs C ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs Commissioner Karachi to remove ..

2 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali highl ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali highlights significance of research ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.